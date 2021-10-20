Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $62,000 in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,212,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 973.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1,885.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter.

IEUS opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.04. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

