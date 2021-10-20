Aeternity Reaches Market Cap of $43.60 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $43.60 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aeternity has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 391,109,137 coins and its circulating supply is 345,288,194 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

