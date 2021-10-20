Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,538 shares during the quarter. Agilysys accounts for approximately 1.0% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $20,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Agilysys by 30.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,898,000 after purchasing an additional 308,910 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 0.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 492,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Agilysys by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $142,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Melvin L. Keating acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGYS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.24. 522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,289. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.47. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.