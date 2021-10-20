Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Update

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $89,000. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.72. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

