Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,549,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 15,484,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.56. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 352.89% and a negative net margin of 137.54%. The firm had revenue of $681.38 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACDVF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Air Canada in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

