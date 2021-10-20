Akash Network (AKT) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $321.88 million and $907,462.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00004374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00067638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00072327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00102668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,959.61 or 0.99952450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,170.60 or 0.06417250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00022322 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,241,981 coins and its circulating supply is 113,239,726 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

