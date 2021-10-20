Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up about 1.7% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Workday by 41.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Workday by 44.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.55. 13,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,930. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,540.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.62 and a 12-month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

