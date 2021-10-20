Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Alamar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 8,472.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $60,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,009,394 shares of company stock valued at $122,793,850. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.55. 99,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,947. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.41. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $129.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.