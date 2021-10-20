Alamos Gold (AGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$239.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$269.39 million.

TSE:AGI opened at C$9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.03. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.83 and a 12-month high of C$13.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Laurentian set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.85.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

