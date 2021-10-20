Alaska Air Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of ALK opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.