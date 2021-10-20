Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACI. Tigress Financial downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,313,000. Lubert Adler Management Company LP boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,811,000 after buying an additional 2,503,063 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after buying an additional 1,544,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 1,552.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 777,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,064,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

