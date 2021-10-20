Alchemy Pay (ACH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $25.41 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $198.73 million and $25.41 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00226905 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00107613 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00125481 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002645 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

