Alien Worlds (TLM) Hits Market Capitalization of $177.45 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $177.45 million and $48.06 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00064541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00069221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00101366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,859.13 or 0.99840518 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.28 or 0.06029436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

