Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $187.78 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $119.26 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegiant Travel stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 146.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.09% of Allegiant Travel worth $38,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.45.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

