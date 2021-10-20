Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,442,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.93% of Alliance Data Systems worth $462,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,989 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $92,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

ADS stock opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

ADS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.44.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

