Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

OTCMKTS:KULR opened at $2.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. KULR Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.19.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that KULR Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

