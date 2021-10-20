Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 1,161,404 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,471,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161,404 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.58% of Trip.com Group worth $123,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

