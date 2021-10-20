Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 634,881 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $102,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,653,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,499,000 after purchasing an additional 866,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,740,000 after purchasing an additional 542,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,319 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,400,000 after purchasing an additional 243,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 708,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,512,000 after purchasing an additional 322,537 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DQ opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.16.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

