Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 5,583.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 178.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 160.5% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $46,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,973 shares of company stock valued at $142,905. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

AOSL stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $835.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.66.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $177.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

