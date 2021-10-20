Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASPC opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $58,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

