Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,140,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41,539 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.5% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,365,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,102.57.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,505 shares of company stock valued at $529,301,013. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,875.00. 9,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,485. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,589.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,514.62 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

