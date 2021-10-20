ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,115,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,671 shares during the period. ALPS Clean Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $463,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACES. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $2,056,000.

ACES traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.39. 65,333 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46.

