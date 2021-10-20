AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

ALA opened at C$26.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. AltaGas has a one year low of C$16.53 and a one year high of C$26.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.73.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.50.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

