AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
ALA opened at C$26.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. AltaGas has a one year low of C$16.53 and a one year high of C$26.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.73.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
