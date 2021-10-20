Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 23,616 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,734,831.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 25,353 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $1,867,501.98.

On Friday, September 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $2,742,031.74.

On Wednesday, September 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $1,235,366.62.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,675,934.04.

On Monday, August 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $2,411,260.08.

ALTR opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -824.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.79.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Altair Engineering by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 5,245,025 shares of the software’s stock valued at $361,749,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock valued at $300,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,400,385 shares of the software’s stock valued at $87,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,306 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,353 shares of the software’s stock valued at $62,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

