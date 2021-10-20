Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Trading 16.4% Higher

Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX) traded up 16.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.14. 3,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 16,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Altex Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Altex Industries, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Altex Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altex Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.