Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,632 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

