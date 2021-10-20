Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATUS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 20.6% in the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 76,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Altice USA by 265.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 29,409 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 18.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

