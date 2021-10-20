Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires 731 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.8% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

CRWD stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.65. 44,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,885. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,805 shares of company stock valued at $84,826,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

