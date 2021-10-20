Altman Advisors Inc. Buys 108 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after buying an additional 145,182 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 33,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $10.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $790.03. 3,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $820.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $785.81. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.47.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

