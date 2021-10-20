Altman Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.6% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $512.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,975. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.93.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

