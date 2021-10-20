Altman Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $1,420,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.92.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total value of $145,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,790,622.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,568 shares of company stock worth $2,466,244. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $413.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,888. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $448.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.13. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $288.01 and a one year high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

