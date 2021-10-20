Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases 974 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 74,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 350,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,721 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 204,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 63,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.78. 216,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,509,031. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

