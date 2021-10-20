Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Altman Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.9% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN traded down $17.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,426.36. 82,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,520. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,353.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3,379.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

