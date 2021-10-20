Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Claro Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.3% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $21,742,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $1,452,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $3,272,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $11.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,432.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,379.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

