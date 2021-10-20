American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVD. UBS Group AG boosted its position in American Vanguard by 23.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Vanguard by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Vanguard by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39,041 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth about $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 3,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $484.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $134.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

