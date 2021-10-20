American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Short Interest Down 21.1% in September

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 676,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. American Water Works has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.82.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 3.5% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

