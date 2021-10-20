Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.