AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. cut its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABC traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.24 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,690,334 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

