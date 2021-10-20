AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $130.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

