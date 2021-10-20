Ampleforth Hits Market Capitalization of $120.66 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00001982 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $120.66 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00041017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00189956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00092959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 120,615,646 coins and its circulating supply is 91,586,734 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

