Analysts Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.20). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($5.54) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($8.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.75) to ($7.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.82) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,140,000 after acquiring an additional 265,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

