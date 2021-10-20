Analysts Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Equities analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.20). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($5.54) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($8.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.75) to ($7.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.82) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,140,000 after acquiring an additional 265,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.