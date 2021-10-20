Analysts Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Halliburton posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,689,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,647,826. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.39 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $26.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

