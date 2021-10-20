Analysts Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. PCB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

