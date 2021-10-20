Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $985.98 Million

Analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will report $985.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $963.07 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. RH posted sales of $844.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

RH stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $677.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,933. RH has a fifty-two week low of $330.64 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $682.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of RH by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

