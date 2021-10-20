Analysts Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Million

Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce $7.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.20 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $1.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 401.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.98 million to $35.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $100.92 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $348.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCRB. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 355.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

MCRB traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,214. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $552.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.87. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

