Analysts Anticipate SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. SmartFinancial reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $32.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMBK. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

SMBK stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $389.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at $230,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

