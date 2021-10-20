Analysts Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.09. 290,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,720. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

