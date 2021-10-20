Analysts Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to post sales of $62.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.50 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $46.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $257.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.15 million to $260.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $358.52 million, with estimates ranging from $346.20 million to $369.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.63, for a total value of $352,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,147 shares in the company, valued at $27,895,601.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Balen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.61 per share, with a total value of $78,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and sold 19,750 shares valued at $1,820,895. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,644,000 after acquiring an additional 531,092 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 338.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,922,000 after acquiring an additional 333,979 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 745,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,602,000 after acquiring an additional 253,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after acquiring an additional 211,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $20,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

CDLX traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 238,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,496. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average of $105.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.