Analysts Expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 201,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,692. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $924.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.00. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter valued at $143,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

