Analysts Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.34. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.60. The stock had a trading volume of 229,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,596. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,592,000 after buying an additional 37,814 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after buying an additional 412,298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,692,000 after buying an additional 72,217 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.